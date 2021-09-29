Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.35

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$41.35 and last traded at C$41.33, with a volume of 105072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.22.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.79%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

