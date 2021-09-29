Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

