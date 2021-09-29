Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Michael Hayden Purchases 1,910 Shares

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Michael Hayden acquired 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,507 ($19.69) per share, for a total transaction of £28,783.70 ($37,606.09).
Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The company had a trading volume of 94,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,290. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 774.33 ($10.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,678 ($21.92).
About Oxford Biomedica
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.