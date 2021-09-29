Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Michael Hayden Purchases 1,910 Shares

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Michael Hayden acquired 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,507 ($19.69) per share, for a total transaction of £28,783.70 ($37,606.09).

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The company had a trading volume of 94,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,290. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 774.33 ($10.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,678 ($21.92).

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

