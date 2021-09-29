PAID Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $384,880.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $46.50 million and $384,880.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAID Network has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00107034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00136134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,029.30 or 1.00139899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.17 or 0.06921911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00786822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.