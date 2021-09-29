Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.65

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $16.85. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 81,766 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $923.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

