Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.40

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.40 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 15.80 ($0.21), with a volume of 5,496,902 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.62. The stock has a market cap of £302.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Deon Louw bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

