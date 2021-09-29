Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 114,504 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 1,082.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,504 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 77.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 431,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 42.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRTS opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

