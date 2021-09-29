Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,531 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.