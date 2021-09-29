Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 265,535 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 412.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $38.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

