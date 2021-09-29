Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $488.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.23 and a 12 month high of $515.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.44. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.42, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

