Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

SWK stock opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $158.92 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

