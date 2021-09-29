Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.