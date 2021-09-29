Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

PZZA opened at $125.19 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

