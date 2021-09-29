Parachute (PAR) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $279,331.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

