PARSIQ Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001304 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $67.11 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00678851 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.54 or 0.01079049 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.