PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Buys 1,304 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.1% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 442,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 50,114 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,691,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,530,000 after buying an additional 123,816 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 159,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,203. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

