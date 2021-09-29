PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Purchases 1,589 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for 1.6% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 38,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.