Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paychex by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Paychex by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Paychex by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 327,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,142. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

