Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.32. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 14,968 shares changing hands.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

