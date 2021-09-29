Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

Several analysts have commented on PSON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

PSON stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 712.40 ($9.31). 1,575,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 776.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 805.76. The company has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

