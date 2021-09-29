Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,137 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after buying an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,434,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average is $102.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.