Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,174. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $152.27 and a 1-year high of $229.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.39.

