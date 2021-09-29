Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.70. 33,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,993. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

