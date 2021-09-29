Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0549 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.63 million and $27,970.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00065426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00136942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,420.25 or 1.00205098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.51 or 0.06825879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.83 or 0.00771332 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 66,186,963 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

