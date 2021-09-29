Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.65. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $623.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.