Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.65. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $623.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.