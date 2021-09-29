Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,062. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

