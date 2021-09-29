Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phreesia by 25.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,423 shares of company stock worth $12,997,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

