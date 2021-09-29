Pier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,984 LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,699,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,144,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

LFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

