Pier Capital LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Inari Medical worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Inari Medical by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $726,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 177.47 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.