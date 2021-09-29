Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to C at TheStreet

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PDD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of PDD opened at $89.00 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

