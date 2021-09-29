Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE CFG opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $311,506,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

