PiplCoin (PIPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $60.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $645,011.16 and $60.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00176971 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.