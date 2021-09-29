Pirate Chain Price Hits $2.20 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $411.58 million and $1.17 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00005110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00247673 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00118582 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00160382 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,141,980 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

