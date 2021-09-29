Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.45

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 8328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $80,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

