Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,513 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Globant worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 61.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

NYSE GLOB traded down $7.17 on Wednesday, reaching $281.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.34 and its 200 day moving average is $243.33. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $332.79.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

