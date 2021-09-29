Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 241,506 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,675,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,506 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 3.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,945,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 47.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 161.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.62. 317,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.19. The company has a market cap of $302.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

