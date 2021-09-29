Polen Capital Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Karooooo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,615,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $644.27 million and a PE ratio of 28.83. Karooooo Ltd. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50.
KARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
