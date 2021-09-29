Polen Capital Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Karooooo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,615,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $644.27 million and a PE ratio of 28.83. Karooooo Ltd. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

