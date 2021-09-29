Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 69,980 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for 1.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Align Technology worth $998,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Align Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Align Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $673.69. 13,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,352. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.03 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $695.43 and its 200 day moving average is $625.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.