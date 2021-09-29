Polker (PKR) Price Hits $0.0829

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Polker has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $1.40 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.