Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,230.50

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,230.50 ($16.08) and last traded at GBX 1,233 ($16.11), with a volume of 2734809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,253.50 ($16.38).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,455.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,737.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The company has a market cap of £5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

