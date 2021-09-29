Poolz Finance Price Tops $7.91 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00019051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $21.60 million and $2.09 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00105402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00137002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,566.54 or 1.00189767 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.94 or 0.06804266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.27 or 0.00786417 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

