Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.46. 2,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 889,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

