Powerledger (POWR) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $127.38 million and $4.82 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.