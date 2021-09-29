PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.76 on Friday. PPD has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,459 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in PPD by 994.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,323,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

