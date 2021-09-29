PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

