Preferred Apartment Communities’ (APTS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APTS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:APTS opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $641.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.