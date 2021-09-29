Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTS. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $641.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

