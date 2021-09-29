President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.88

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,096,713 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.09. The company has a market cap of £38.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.70.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

