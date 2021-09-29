Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.80

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.80 and traded as low as C$11.84. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$11.96, with a volume of 191,692 shares traded.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

