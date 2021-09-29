Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,175 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $15,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $14,063,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

